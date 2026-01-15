Part of I-30 in Downtown Dallas to be closed this weekend

The Brief All main lanes of I-30 or "The Canyon" in Downtown Dallas will be closed from 10 a.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. It's part of a $888 million construction project that will impact the highway and surrounding streets through 2030.



A section of roadway in Downtown Dallas that’s been in need of a facelift for decades will be closed this weekend.

What we know:

The project on Interstate 30 is known as the Canyon between Interstate 35E and Interstate 45.

All main lanes will be shut down beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday through 5 a.m. on Monday.

Dig deeper:

The closure is all part of an $888 million improvement project that will not be completed until 2030.

There will be other significant, long-term closures on I-30 and side streets in the area. Drivers will need to be prepared for lane changes and exit ramp closures.

For example, the exit ramp from I-30 to Cesar Chavez Boulevard is barricaded off. Those barricades will stay in place until the middle of 2028.

Good Latimer Boulevard will be down to one lane in that area in both the north and southbound directions.