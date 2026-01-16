‘I will put you in a trunk’: Fugitive arrested in Azle death investigation wearing disturbing sweatshirt
AZLE, Texas - A fugitive wanted in connection to the death of a 37-year-old woman found inside an Azle home earlier this month has been taken into custody, police announced Friday.
What we know:
Azle police, in coordination with the Texas Rangers and U.S. Marshals, arrested Kruz Dean Wanser following an investigation into the "suspicious death" of Margaret Pennington.
Pennington was found deceased inside a home on Jan. 11. While an official cause of death has not yet been released by the medical examiner, investigators previously identified Wanser as a person of interest in the case.
Wanser faces several charges, including:
- Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse
- Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
- Parole violation warrant
Dig deeper:
In a mugshot released following his arrest, Wanser is seen wearing a sweatshirt that reads: "I will put you in a trunk and help people look for you… Stop playing with me."
The arrest was a multi-agency effort involving the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Parker County Special Crimes Unit, and the United States Marshals Service.
What we don't know:
The specific relationship between Wanser and Pennington remains unclear, and authorities have not stated if Wanser is a suspect in the actual killing or if more charges are pending.
What you can do:
The investigation remains open. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Azle Police Department at 817-444-3221.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Azle police.