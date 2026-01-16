‘I will put you in a trunk’: Fugitive arrested in Azle death investigation wearing disturbing sweatshirt

article

The Brief Azle police, with the help of the U.S. Marshals and Texas Rangers, arrested Kruz Dean Wanser following the suspicious death of 37-year-old Margaret Pennington, who was found dead in an Azle home on Jan. 11. Wanser is facing several felony charges, including tampering with a human corpse, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and an outstanding parole violation warrant. At the time of his arrest, Wanser was wearing a sweatshirt that read, "I will put you in a trunk and help people look for you… Stop playing with me," a detail police included in their official update on the case.



A fugitive wanted in connection to the death of a 37-year-old woman found inside an Azle home earlier this month has been taken into custody, police announced Friday.

What we know:

Azle police, in coordination with the Texas Rangers and U.S. Marshals, arrested Kruz Dean Wanser following an investigation into the "suspicious death" of Margaret Pennington.

Pennington was found deceased inside a home on Jan. 11. While an official cause of death has not yet been released by the medical examiner, investigators previously identified Wanser as a person of interest in the case.

Wanser faces several charges, including:

Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

Parole violation warrant

Dig deeper:

In a mugshot released following his arrest, Wanser is seen wearing a sweatshirt that reads: "I will put you in a trunk and help people look for you… Stop playing with me."

The arrest was a multi-agency effort involving the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Parker County Special Crimes Unit, and the United States Marshals Service.

What we don't know:

The specific relationship between Wanser and Pennington remains unclear, and authorities have not stated if Wanser is a suspect in the actual killing or if more charges are pending.

What you can do:

The investigation remains open. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Azle Police Department at 817-444-3221.