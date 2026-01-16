Dallas weather: MLK weekend brings wind advisories, fire threats and colder temps
DALLAS - A strong cold front is pushing through North Texas, bringing a blast of chilly air and gusty winds just in time for the holiday weekend.
Friday Forecast: Windy with Elevated Fire Threats
Expect a windy and mild Friday as the front moves through. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for western parts of North Texas until noon Friday.
Northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph, are expected through the morning. These strong winds, combined with humidity levels dropping into the teens, have created an elevated fire threat for Friday afternoon. Residents are urged to avoid outdoor burning.
MLK Weekend: Chilly Weather Ahead
Chillier air filters in on Saturday, keeping afternoon highs in the 40s. A persistent northwest breeze will keep wind chills in the 30s for much of the day.
While the air is extremely dry, you may notice "virga" on the radar. A "virga" is precipitation that evaporates before it hits the ground.
While a stray sprinkle or a random snowflake cannot be ruled out, temperatures will remain well above freezing, meaning no impacts are expected.
Skies clear out by Sunday, leading to a cold morning with lows in the 20s. However, afternoon sunshine and a shift to southerly winds will help temperatures bounce back into the mid-50s.
7-Day Forecast
Another cold front arrives early Monday (MLK Day), keeping temperatures cool but seasonal. Highs will remain in the 50s with mostly sunny skies through the early part of next week. Our next chance for rain arrives by Wednesday.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the National Weather Service team in Dallas-Fort Worth.