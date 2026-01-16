Dallas weather: MLK weekend brings wind advisories, fire threats and colder temps

article

The Brief A Wind Advisory is in effect until noon Friday with gusts up to 40 mph, creating an elevated fire threat for the afternoon. Expect a cold and cloudy Saturday with highs only in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s. After a freezing start in the 20s on Sunday morning, temperatures will rebound into the mid-50s by Sunday afternoon. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will remain cool and sunny with highs in the mid-50s.



A strong cold front is pushing through North Texas, bringing a blast of chilly air and gusty winds just in time for the holiday weekend.

Friday Forecast: Windy with Elevated Fire Threats

Expect a windy and mild Friday as the front moves through. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for western parts of North Texas until noon Friday.

Northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph, are expected through the morning. These strong winds, combined with humidity levels dropping into the teens, have created an elevated fire threat for Friday afternoon. Residents are urged to avoid outdoor burning.

MLK Weekend: Chilly Weather Ahead

Chillier air filters in on Saturday, keeping afternoon highs in the 40s. A persistent northwest breeze will keep wind chills in the 30s for much of the day.

While the air is extremely dry, you may notice "virga" on the radar. A "virga" is precipitation that evaporates before it hits the ground.

While a stray sprinkle or a random snowflake cannot be ruled out, temperatures will remain well above freezing, meaning no impacts are expected.

Skies clear out by Sunday, leading to a cold morning with lows in the 20s. However, afternoon sunshine and a shift to southerly winds will help temperatures bounce back into the mid-50s.

7-Day Forecast

Another cold front arrives early Monday (MLK Day), keeping temperatures cool but seasonal. Highs will remain in the 50s with mostly sunny skies through the early part of next week. Our next chance for rain arrives by Wednesday.