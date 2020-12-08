Tarrant County COVID-19 rental assistance program deadline is Wednesday

The deadline is approaching for pandemic-related rental assistance in Tarrant County.

The program known as "Care 4 Tarrant" ends Wednesday.

County officials say the online portal gets roughly 200 applications per day.

The program makes available federal CARES Act money to tenants affected by COVID-19 and is for residents who live outside the city of Fort Worth. The city itself has a separate rental assistance program.

Tarrant County’s rental assistance program ends at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

MORE: http://access.tarrantcounty.com/en/county/social-services/rental-assistance-program.html?linklocation=trending&linkname=Rental%20Assistance