Tarrant County Commissioners adopt controversial redistricting map

The Brief Tarrant County Commissioners on Tuesday voted on new precinct boundaries that will make it easier for Republicans to be elected in certain areas. Judge Tim O'Hare said the effort was to fulfill a campaign promise and increase the Republican majority on the court. Opponents say it's racially discriminatory and meant to suppress minority voices.



The Republican-led Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved a redistricting map that seeks to expand Republican seats on the court.

What's New:

More than 250 people signed up to speak at Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting, both for and against the effort to redistrict Tarrant County.

Commissioners ultimately voted 3-2 to approve Map 7.

Tarrant County Redistricting Map 7

Map 7 was considered to be the most conservative option. One thing that stands out about it is that it moves the Arlington sports stadiums and hotels into the Republican-controlled Precinct 3.

Democratic Commissioner Alisa Simmons of Precinct 2 will see the most significant changes to her precinct's boundary.

She questioned why the consultants hired to redraw the maps were not made available for questioning and pointed out that Map 7 was not even an option presented during the four public meetings held in various communities.

The backstory:

Judge Tim O’Hare said the redistricting effort fulfills a campaign promise. His mission was to increase the court’s Republican majority.

Currently, the court has two Republican commissioners in addition to O’Hare and two Democratic commissioners.

The proposed precinct maps increases the chances that at least one of the two Democratic-leaning precincts will flip during the next election.

Redistricting usually occurs after the U.S. Census data is released to ensure precinct lines are balanced according to population. But the commissioners in 2021 voted not to make any changes to the maps.

Opponents have called this late redistricting effort racially discriminatory and argued it dilutes the voices of minority communities.

Tinderholt for Tarrant County Commissioner

Within minutes of the vote being announced, State Rep. Tony Tinderholt, a Republican from Arlington, announced he is running for Simmons’ Precinct 2 seat.

"I’m ready to come home. As a proud Christian, 21-year combat veteran, and dedicated public servant in the Texas House of Representatives, I’m honored to announce my candidacy for Tarrant County Commissioner Precinct 2," he said in a news release.

That election is not until November 2026.