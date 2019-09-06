Tarrant County approved to use countywide voter centers

article

Tarrant County has been approved by the state to use countywide voter centers.

That means on Election Day, voters can go to any polling station in Tarrant County to cast their vote.

Voters in Tarrant County will also see new machines when they go to the polls in November.

The new machines still have a touch screen, but after the voter is finished, a paper ballot is printed.

Voters then insert the ballot into a scanner.