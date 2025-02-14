Massage parlor shut down in Fort Worth for illegal activity, unlicensed workers

article

Fort Worth police shut down a massage parlor and spa after discovering employees were working without licenses and evidence of illegal sexual services.

What we know:

Fort Worth police raided TAO Spa in the 1200 block of Woodhaven Boulevard after uncovering illegal activity.

Officers said employees were working without proper licenses and that illegal services were being offered.

Police said victims at TAO Spa received assistance after the business was shut down.

The investigation is ongoing.

Joint Investigation

Fort Worth police and the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation are working together to investigate massage parlors suspected of illegal activity.

Featured article

The agencies are targeting businesses with reported human trafficking and illicit sexual services. Police said some victims are transported to the U.S. for these operations, while others are moved from nearby Texas cities, including Waco.

Other law enforcement agencies across the Dallas-Fort Worth area have also cracked down on illegal massage parlors.