2 killed in Pleasant Grove head-on crash; suspected drunk driver faces manslaughter charges

The Brief Isaac Chacon, 22, was charged with intoxication manslaughter after his pickup truck collided head-on with a sedan in Pleasant Grove early Sunday, killing two people. Two witnesses prevented Chacon from fleeing the scene, with one man chasing the suspect by car and on foot before holding him until Dallas police arrived. While Chacon admitted to having one beer, officers noted the smell of alcohol on his breath and obtained a blood warrant after he refused to provide a sample at the hospital.



A suspected drunk driver is in custody after police say he caused a head-on collision that killed two people in Dallas early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to a major crash near North Jim Miller Road and Military Parkway in the Pleasant Grove area around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators determined that 22-year-old Isaac Chacon was driving a pickup truck when he collided head-on with a blue sedan. One occupant of the sedan died at the scene, and a second victim died at a local hospital.

Chacon was booked into the Dallas County Jail on two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of collision involving death. One victim has been identified as Adrian Marshall. The identity of the second victim has not been released.

Pleasant Grove crash

Dig deeper:

According to an arrest affidavit, a man and a woman witnessed the crash and worked together to prevent the suspect from fleeing. While the woman called 911, the man chased Chacon by car and then on foot, holding him until officers arrived.

At the hospital, an officer noted that Chacon’s breath smelled of alcohol. Although Chacon reportedly told police he was driving home from a party and had consumed only one beer, he refused to provide a voluntary breath or blood sample.

Police later obtained a warrant to test Chacon's blood. Those results are currently pending.