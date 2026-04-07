Affidavit: Child gives graphic details of abuse from Johnson County youth coach

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The Brief Brandon Wade Vanscoy, a former Burleson Youth Association coach, faces a first-degree felony charge for aggravated sexual assault of a child. The investigation began after a young victim detailed multiple instances of abuse happening in Keene, including at an RV park and a car wash. Vanscoy was arrested following a March 26 warrant and has since been removed from his volunteer coaching position.



A Johnson County man is facing a first-degree felony charge following an investigation into allegations of repeated sexual assault of a child, according to court documents filed late last month.

Brandon Wade Vanscoy is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. The investigation, led by the Keene Police Department, began following an outcry of abuse reported to local authorities.

"Whenever he could"

Big picture view:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a forensic interview was conducted with the young victim, identified by the pseudonym Allie Gray, at the Johnson County Children’s Advocacy Center. The child was identified as being related to Vanscoy, but the child's age was not given.

During the interview, the child detailed multiple incidents of abuse that she alleged occurred "whenever he could."

The affidavit details each instance. Those details are too graphic to publish.

The affidavit includes several specific instances, including an incident on Feb. 26, 2026, after the suspect picked the child up early from school for a dance. Other alleged incidents took place at a home in the Shady Acres RV Park and at a local car wash on North Old Betsy Road.

Detective Sergeant Cory Linden stated in the document that the child accurately distinguished between truths and lies before providing her testimony. The investigation included collaboration with fellow officers and forensic experts to establish probable cause.

A magistrate reviewed the findings and determined on March 26, 2026, that sufficient evidence existed to issue a warrant for Vanscoy's arrest. Under the Texas Penal Code, the offense is classified as a first-degree felony.

Dig deeper:

Records show Vanscoy was a baseball coach with the Burleson Youth Association.

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BYA confirmed the recent removal of a volunteer coach who was arrested last week in Keene and charged with a serious criminal offense involving a minor. He is no longer affiliated with BYA in any capacity, the organization said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Vanscoy is currently in the Johnson County Law Enforcement Center and is being held on a $75,000 bond.