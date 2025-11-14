Tallest live Christmas tree in Texas installed in Fort Worth

article

The Brief An 86-foot-tall Norway Spruce, the tallest live Christmas tree in Texas, was installed in Fort Worth's Sundance Square. The tree traveled more than 1,200 miles from Michigan to Texas and is 11 feet taller than this year's Rockefeller Center tree. The official tree lighting ceremony will take place on December 2 at 6:30 p.m., following the Parade of Lights on Sunday.



The city of Fort Worth is getting into the holiday spirit. The state's tallest live Christmas tree was installed in Sundance Square on Friday morning.

Sundance Square Christmas Tree

What we know:

This year’s tree is an 86-foot-tall Norway Spruce from Michigan.

It traveled more than 1,200 miles to get to Fort Worth and was delayed multiple times because of snowy weather up north.

It’s the tallest live Christmas tree in the state. It’s also 11 feet taller than this year’s Rockefeller Center tree.

What's next:

Over the next several weeks, elves will help decorate the tree with hand-painted ornaments by local artists.

Fort Worth’s Parade of Lights is set for Sunday at 6 p.m.

The official tree lighting ceremony and holiday concert is on Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.