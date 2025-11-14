Tallest live Christmas tree in Texas installed in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - The city of Fort Worth is getting into the holiday spirit. The state's tallest live Christmas tree was installed in Sundance Square on Friday morning.
Sundance Square Christmas Tree
What we know:
This year’s tree is an 86-foot-tall Norway Spruce from Michigan.
It traveled more than 1,200 miles to get to Fort Worth and was delayed multiple times because of snowy weather up north.
It’s the tallest live Christmas tree in the state. It’s also 11 feet taller than this year’s Rockefeller Center tree.
What's next:
Over the next several weeks, elves will help decorate the tree with hand-painted ornaments by local artists.
Fort Worth’s Parade of Lights is set for Sunday at 6 p.m.
The official tree lighting ceremony and holiday concert is on Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.
The Source: The information and photos in this story were provided by Sundance Square.