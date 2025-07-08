Talking to children about the deadly Texas floods

The Brief Direct communication is crucial when discussing tragedy with children, using clear, concrete language instead of euphemisms. Seek professional support from trauma-informed therapists who can offer specialized approaches like play therapy or EMDR. Maintain ongoing dialogue and establish yourself as a trusted source of information to help children process grief and address fears.



When tragedies strike, families often grapple with the difficult task of discussing the events with their children. Annie Tam, a licensed professional counselor with MEND Counseling, emphasizes the importance of direct communication and seeking specialized support if needed.

Seeking Professional Help

Tam advocates for finding a trauma-informed therapist, or a practice with such specialists. This ensures that therapists are equipped to handle the sensitive nature of traumatic events.

Options like play therapy for younger children or EMDR therapy (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) for trauma-specific processing can be beneficial.

Communicating with Younger Children (10 and Under)

When speaking with children aged 10 and under, Tam advises using specific, concrete language. Parents often try to soften the blow with euphemisms, but this can be confusing for a child.

For example, instead of saying "we lost Sally," which a child might interpret as "Sally can be found," it's crucial to state clearly, "Sally has died. Death means Sally is not coming back. She no longer breathes or eats."

It's natural for parents to want to shield their children from pain, but using direct language, even while grieving themselves, is vital for a child's understanding. Children in this age group are beginning to grasp the concept of death. Tam suggests letting the child lead the conversation, allowing them to ask questions as they arise.

Avoid Misleading Language

Phrases like "lost somebody" or "went to live in heaven" can be misinterpreted by young children. Children might associate "lost" with something that can be found, similar to losing and then finding a toy.

While faith can be a source of comfort, Tam cautions against language that might suggest a temporary absence, as this can lead to further confusion and questions.

Grieving is a process, and parents don't need to have all the answers immediately. It's acceptable to tell a child, "I don't have all the answers."