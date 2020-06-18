Taiwanese government donates 30,000 masks to Dallas

article

The city of Dallas has received 30,000 masks from Taiwan to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donated masks arrived Thursday, and 20,000 will be sent to Parkland, with the remaining 10,000 sent to local shelters to help the homeless.

The donation comes just a day after Dallas County topped 400 new COVID-19 cases in a day for the first time, and as hospitalizations from the coronavirus is at an all-time high in Texas.

Dallas County is also working to put a law in place making it mandatory to wear a mask in any commercial business.

