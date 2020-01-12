Sydney Opera House illuminates with faces of fire fighters battling wildfires

The sails of the legendary Sydney Opera House were illuminated on Saturday to show support for first-responders battling wildfires in Australia.

The pictures included faces of the firefighters and signs that displayed messages of support.

Wildfires have been raging for nearly three months in Australia, killing 28 people.

Nearly 2,000 homes destroyed by the blazes, and ecologists estimate nearly half a billion animals have died.

Australia's government said Monday it was willing to pay “whatever it takes” to help communities recover from deadly wildfires that have ravaged the country.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government was committing an extra 2 billion Australian dollars ($1.4 billion) toward the recovery effort in addition to the tens of millions of dollars that have already been promised.