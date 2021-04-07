SWAT team rescues hostage in Dallas convenience store attack

A Dallas police SWAT team arrested a man they said held a convenience store manager hostage overnight.

The incident started when the man was escorted out of the Chevron gas station near Interstate 20 and Westmoreland Road Tuesday night. He came back later with a knife, jumped the counter and attacked the clerk.

The manager intervened so the man turned on the manager and held him hostage in the store office.

The clerk and a customer were able to get away and call 911.

When SWAT officers arrived just after midnight, they used cameras and saw the man actively assaulting the manager.

Realizing the urgency, they used an explosive charge to blow the door open, get the manager to safety and arrest the attacker.

Paramedics took the manager to the hospital. He had cuts from the knife and bite marks on his face but is expected to be okay.

The attacker had minor injuries. He was also taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

Police said they are still conducting interviews and will review the security video before filing charges.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.