SWAT standoff in Farmers Branch

A SWAT situation is happening in Farmer's Branch in the 3400 block of Janlyn Lane.

According to Farmers Branch Police, there is police activity in the 3400 block of Janlyn Lane. Currently, Templeton Trail is blocked at Valley View Lane and Ridgeoak Way. The intersection of Mitchwin and Janlyn is also closed at this time. Please avoid this area.

It is near Little Treasures Christian Child Care Center and the German International School of Dallas.

Police told officials at Little Treasures Christian Child Care that there is no threat, and they're able to go outside if they want. But school officials are keeping the children inside, according to school officials.

There has been no information regarding why there is a SWAT situation.

FOX 4 News has reached out to Farmers Branch Police for more information.