SUV crashes into Lake Worth swimming pool

Crews in Lake Worth spent Tuesday evening cleaning up after an SUV crashed through a fence and ended up in a backyard swimming pool.

Lake Worth police shared photos from the crash on Lakeside Drive.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Source: Lake Worth Police)

Police at the scene say there were no injuries reported.

No additional details on the crash were made immediately available.

Lake Worth PD says cleanup crews and law enforcement are in the area.