Suspicious van in White Settlement filled with guns and explosives

Investigators are trying to determine why a man had several guns and explosive devices in a van he parked in a White Settlement neighborhood.

White Settlement police said someone reported a suspicious white passenger van parked in the 9200 block of Jason Lane on Tuesday.

As officers approached the vehicle, they noticed the driver had a handgun in his lap.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: White Settlement PD

The officers began talking to the man and determined he was having a mental health episode.

At a point when he no longer had possession of the gun, the officers pulled the man out of the vehicle and detained him.

Once he was in custody, officers found two improvised explosive devices on the front passenger seat and in the back of the van.

Fort Worth’s bomb squad was called in to remove those devices, which police said were indeed explosive.

An additional rifle and AR-style pistol were also found in the van.

Police said they are now working with federal investigators to determine why the man parked the vehicle in a White Settlement neighborhood and what his intentions were.

He was taken to a local medical facility.

The charges against him are still pending.