Suspicious substance found Dallas ICE facility not dangerous, officials say

The Brief First responders in Dallas, including Hazmat and the bomb squad, investigated a suspicious substance reported early Friday morning outside the Dallas ICE facility near I-35E and Mockingbird Lane. According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, the substance turned out to be not harmful. This incident follows a targeted shooting at the same facility Sept. 24 when a sniper, later identified as Joshua Jahn, fired indiscriminately at a transport van, killing two people and injuring a third.



Law enforcement officials in Dallas investigated a suspicious substance reported early Friday morning outside the Dallas U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Dallas ICE facility suspicious substance investigation

What we know:

Dallas police received a call about the suspicious substance just before 7 a.m. Friday at the ICE facility, located near Interstate 35E and Mockingbird Lane.

Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed a Hazmat team was sent to the scene to investigate the substance. But according to a FOX 4 News team, they didn't seem to be moving with extreme urgency.

The Hazmat crew went into the building. They later brought out a red bag and a Ziplock bag, and then left.

DFR officials said tests confirmed the substance was not harmful and there was no need for evacuations.

The FBI will now take the lead on the investigation.

What we don't know:

There's no word yet on what the substance was or where it came from.

ICE officials said they are still working on a statement.

Dallas ICE Shooting

The backstory:

This is the same facility where a sniper killed two ICE detainees in an attack back in September. The FBI is investigating the shooting at the Dallas ICE facility on Sept. 24 as an act of targeted violence.

Officials said a sniper on the roof of a nearby building fired indiscriminately at the detention center, hitting three detainees who were arriving in a transport van. Two of those detainees were killed, and one other was injured. No law enforcement officers were hurt.

Sources identified the shooter as Joshua Jahn, 29, who had ties to North Texas and Oklahoma. Investigators said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound as agents approached him.

Bullets reportedly found at the scene had an anti-ICE message and FBI officials said they found handwritten notes in Jahn's home indicating he wanted to terrorize ICE employees.