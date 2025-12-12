2 teens hospitalized after being struck by car in North Dallas
CARROLTON, Texas - Two teenagers were hospitalized Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Far North Dallas, police said.
What we know:
Dallas police officers responded to a major accident in the 4100 block of Horizon North Parkway at approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday.
Investigators determined that a vehicle struck two juveniles at the location. Both were transported to a nearby hospital; their current conditions have not been released.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is still being determined, and the investigation remains ongoing. Police have not yet released the identities of the victims or the driver.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police.