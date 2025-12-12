Expand / Collapse search

2 teens hospitalized after being struck by car in North Dallas

Published  December 12, 2025 10:25am CST
Far North Dallas
The Brief

    • Two teenagers were hospitalized Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle in the 4100 block of Horizon North Parkway in North Dallas.
    • Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment; however, police have not yet released their identities or current conditions.
    • The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with Dallas police as investigators work to determine the cause of the crash.

CARROLTON, Texas - Two teenagers were hospitalized Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Far North Dallas, police said.

What we know:

Dallas police officers responded to a major accident in the 4100 block of Horizon North Parkway at approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday.

Investigators determined that a vehicle struck two juveniles at the location. Both were transported to a nearby hospital; their current conditions have not been released.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is still being determined, and the investigation remains ongoing. Police have not yet released the identities of the victims or the driver.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police.

