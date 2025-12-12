2 teens hospitalized after being struck by car in North Dallas

article

The Brief Two teenagers were hospitalized Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle in the 4100 block of Horizon North Parkway in North Dallas. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment; however, police have not yet released their identities or current conditions. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with Dallas police as investigators work to determine the cause of the crash.



Two teenagers were hospitalized Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Far North Dallas, police said.

What we know:

Dallas police officers responded to a major accident in the 4100 block of Horizon North Parkway at approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday.

Investigators determined that a vehicle struck two juveniles at the location. Both were transported to a nearby hospital; their current conditions have not been released.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is still being determined, and the investigation remains ongoing. Police have not yet released the identities of the victims or the driver.