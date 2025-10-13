Expand / Collapse search

Suspicious death under investigation at Grand Prairie residence

Published  October 13, 2025 6:39pm CDT
The Brief

    • An adult male was found dead at his residence in Grand Prairie on Saturday afternoon under suspicious circumstances.
    • Police are currently investigating the death but are not searching for any outstanding suspects or witnesses at this time.
    • The exact cause and nature of the death are still under investigation by detectives.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating the death of an adult male involving suspicious circumstances.

What we know:

On Saturday, October 11th at approximately 1:30 P.M., officers responded to the 500 block of Shawnee Trce regarding a deceased male at his residence. Detectives believe the decedent died under suspicious circumstances and are currently investigating the death to determine what exactly occurred.

What's next:

Grand Prairie police are currently not searching for any outstanding suspects or witnesses. This remains an ongoing investigation. 

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Grand Prairie Police Department.

