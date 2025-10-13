Suspicious death under investigation at Grand Prairie residence

article

The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating the death of an adult male involving suspicious circumstances.

What we know:

On Saturday, October 11th at approximately 1:30 P.M., officers responded to the 500 block of Shawnee Trce regarding a deceased male at his residence. Detectives believe the decedent died under suspicious circumstances and are currently investigating the death to determine what exactly occurred.

What's next:

Grand Prairie police are currently not searching for any outstanding suspects or witnesses. This remains an ongoing investigation.