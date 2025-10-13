Suspicious death under investigation at Grand Prairie residence
article
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating the death of an adult male involving suspicious circumstances.
What we know:
On Saturday, October 11th at approximately 1:30 P.M., officers responded to the 500 block of Shawnee Trce regarding a deceased male at his residence. Detectives believe the decedent died under suspicious circumstances and are currently investigating the death to determine what exactly occurred.
What's next:
Grand Prairie police are currently not searching for any outstanding suspects or witnesses. This remains an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Grand Prairie Police Department.