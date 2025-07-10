Suspects in Plano post office burglaries, mail thefts arrested

article

The Brief A multi-agency investigation has led to several arrests and the recovery of stolen mail and "arrow keys" used to access community mailboxes. The investigation began after two Plano post offices were burglarized, with suspects using access codes to enter secured areas. Arrests include Randy Brown, Asia Jackson, Mark Hughes, Glenn Villas, Sanjay Gangar, and Bryan Arellano, who face various charges including federal mail theft.



A multi-agency investigation has led to multiple arrests and the recovery of stolen property and specialized "arrow keys" used to access community mailboxes, authorities said. The probe followed burglaries at two Plano post offices earlier this year.

Plano Post Office Burglaries

What we know:

Plano police detectives, working with the Dallas Police Department, the U.S. Postal Inspectors Office, and other federal partners, uncovered a scheme involving the theft of 16 arrow keys. These keys allow access to community mailboxes throughout the city.

On April 7, suspects entered secured postal facilities without forced entry, and surveillance video showed two individuals using access codes to move freely within the buildings.

U.S. Postal Inspector C. Carter tracked a stolen gas card to a black Dodge Journey in Irving.

On May 1, a search warrant executed at a nearby motel led to the recovery of nine arrow keys and other stolen property. Randy Brown, Asia Jackson, Mark Hughes, and Glenn Villas were arrested and face federal mail theft charges.

More Suspects Arrested

Further mail thefts in Plano led detectives to identify a gray Prius and a Jeep Cherokee linked to additional suspects, Sanjay Gangar and Bryan Arellano.

On May 28, Plano detectives observed Gangar stealing mail from several complexes. He was later found overdosing on fentanyl in his vehicle in a Costco parking lot, police said.

After receiving medical treatment, Gangar was taken into custody. A search of his Prius revealed a stolen arrow key, along with stolen mail, identification cards, fentanyl, and a Glock pistol.

Authorities identified Gangar and Brown as the suspects seen in the original post office burglary surveillance videos. Arellano was also arrested on outstanding felony warrants.

Mugshots of Gangar and Arellano were not released.