Carrollton police chase ends with suspect vehicle boxed in

Two people were detained after a police chase involving Carrollton police Friday afternoon.

It's not yet known what led to the chase, which started just after 1:30 p.m.

SKY4 was over the scene as the driver of the vehicle, which had paper tags, fled from police, before being stopped near E. Crosby and Josey.

It appeared two people were in the vehicle and taken into custody.

No further details have been released at this time.

