Suspects accused of robbing same 7-Eleven twice arrested, Fort Worth police say

Fort Worth police say that they have arrested two suspects who they believe robbed the same 7-Eleven twice.

Investigators say that both suspects were involved in aggravated robberies at the 7-Eleven on Alta Mesa Boulevard in Fort Worth on August 28 and Sept. 6. They are also believed to be connected to an aggravated robbery at a restaurant on Overton Ridge Boulevard on July 23.

Both men were wearing masks in the surveillance video, but one of the robbers pulled down his mask in one of the incidents.

Police say they were able to identify the suspect thanks to tips from the public.

Chandler Callahan, 22, was arrested last week in Fort Worth, according to police.

Police also announced they arrested Stephan Voorhees on Tuesday after serving an arrest warrant at an apartment in Kennedale.

Both are charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.