Suspected North Texas serial killer indicted on capital murder charge

A suspected North Texas serial killer has been indicted on a capital murder charge.

Multiple agencies say Jeremy Harris, 31, is suspected in several killings -- randomly killing an SMU student in October, later killing two more men in Dallas and then another man in Celina.

The indictment on Wednesday came in Collin County, where the Celina death occurred in a home.

Investigators say Harris has yet to give them a reason behind any of the killings and that right now most of the crimes appear to be random.

Harris is being held in the Collin County jail on $3 million bond.

