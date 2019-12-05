Suspected drunken driver hits officer in Dallas construction zone

article

An off-duty Van Zandt County deputy constable was hurt when his car was hit by a suspected drunken driver.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Dolphin Road, off Interstate 30 in East Dallas.

The officer was in a marked car helping to control traffic in a construction area.

A car driven by a suspected drunken driver drove into the construction zone and crashed into the officer’s car.

The officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DWI.