Suspected drunken driver charged for West Dallas triple fatal crash

article

A 23-year-old man is facing intoxication manslaughter charges for a fatal crash that killed three people early Monday morning.

Dallas police believe Jose Arroyo had been drinking and was speeding in an SUV on Singleton Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. He allegedly ran a red light and hit another vehicle near North Hampton Road.

RELATED: 3 killed in West Dallas crash caused by suspected drunk driver

Four members of the Deleon family were in the Toyota Camry that Arroyo hit. Ernesto Deleon, 47, Ashley Deleon, 18, and Leslie Deleon, 19, were killed. Ashley and Leslie’s mother, Laura Sanchez-Quiroz, was seriously injured.

According to an affidavit, Arroyo told officers at the crash scene, “I don’t want to be drunk no more.” The officers also said he had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and the smell of alcohol on his breath.

Arroyo allegedly refused a field sobriety test but had blood drawn at the hospital.

Advertisement

He was later booked into the Dallas County jail for three counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.

His bond was set at $350,000.