Suspected beer thief killed while fleeing Dallas convenience store

Dallas police said a convenience store clerk shot and killed a thief who stole beer from the store.

It happened late Wednesday night at a store near Interstate 35 and Zang Boulevard in the Bishop Arts District.

The clerk told officers he fired at two men and their truck as they ran off with the beer.

Officers found one of the men badly wounded about a mile away inside a pickup truck that had been hit by several bullets. He died at the hospital.

Police said the other thief ran off and has not been found.

A grand jury will decide whether to charge the clerk in the man’s death.