Suspect on Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list arrested in Dallas

The Brief A Texas man wanted for a double murder in Bowie County was arrested earlier this week in Downtown Dallas. Texas DPS officials said 21-year-old Rondarrius Evans also failed to show up in court for a prior drug-related offense. He was on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.



A violent fugitive on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list was captured recently in Dallas.

Texas 10 Most Wanted Arrest

What we know:

Rondarrius Evans was arrested on Tuesday in Downtown Dallas by a team of law enforcement officers from different agencies.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Evans was wanted out of Bowie County for a double murder that happened in 2024 in New Boston.

The 21-year-old also failed to appear in court in Titus County this March for a prior drug-related offense, DPS officials said.

He was just added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted list earlier this month.

What we don't know:

DPS officials didn’t release any information about why Evans was in Dallas or how they found him, but said no Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in this case.

No details about the victims in the 2024 New Boston double murder were released.

Crime Stoppers Rewards

What you can do:

Texas Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward to anyone providing information that leads to the arrest of a suspect on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list.

However, tipsters must use one of the following methods to be eligible:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS

Submit a tip using the link under a fugitive’s photo on the DPS website

Submit a tip using the link on the DPS Facebook page

All tips are anonymous.