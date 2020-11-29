Suspect stabbed, beaten to death with golf club after attacking estranged girlfriend in South Pasadena

A man was beaten and stabbed to death with a golf club after police say he broke into a home and attacked his estranged girlfriend.

South Pasadena officers responded to the 500 block of Five Oaks Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday regarding a domestic violence call.

When officers arrived on scene they found the front window shattered and heard a women screaming from inside. As officers made entry through the broken window they found a man in his 40’s stabbed and beaten.

Police say the man broke into the house and attacked his estranged girlfriend. While the suspect was in the processes of beating and choking the woman, her mother and sister came to her aid. During the altercation the suspect was stabbed and beaten with a golf club.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Los Angeles County coroner's office identified the man as Justin Goss of Glendale.

The woman was transported to the local hospital and treated for facial injuries and has since been released.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau will be assisting South Pasadena Police in this investigation.

