Suspect indicted for murdering Plano mom on jogging trail

A man is now formally charged with the murder of a Plano wife and mother who had simply gone out for a run on a Saturday morning over the summer.

A Collin County grand jury this week indicted 29-year-old Bakari Moncrief on a charge of capital murder by terror threat or another felony.

Police said he attacked 43-year-old Sarmistha Sen in August on a trail in north Plano. Other joggers later found her body near a creek along the trail.

Few details about Sen’s death have been released to the public but FOX 4 was able to obtain an arrest warrant affidavit that sheds more light on why police believe Moncrief is connected to a burglary that same day.

According to the document, a television in that home was moved from a desk onto the floor. Detectives took “DNA swabs of the television and took a large piece of stone used to smash the glass for possible DNA evidence.”

Moncrief was arrested that day not far from the scene of both crimes.

“I ain’t a coward,” he told officers as he was being arrested.

The burglary suspect was caught on video saying something similar just before he broke into the home. At least twice, he said, “I’m not a f****** coward.”

Moncrief was indicted in August for burglary of a habitation.

