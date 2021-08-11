Suspect indicted for murder of Dallas 4-year-old Cash Gernon

article

A man accused of kidnapping and murdering a 4-year-old boy in Dallas will stand trial for capital murder.

Early this week, a Dallas County grand jury indicted Darriynn Brown for the death of Cash Gernon.

Brown was also indicted on charges of burglary and kidnapping.

Cash’s body was found in May on the street in a southwest Dallas neighborhood, a few blocks away from where he had been staying in the Mountain Creek area.

Prosecutors have not said whether they plan to seek the death penalty.

