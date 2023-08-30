Suspect in Dallas police officer shooting left cell phone at the scene, police documents say

An arrest warrant affidavit acquired by FOX 4 is giving more information about how police were able to track down three suspects accused in the shooting and carjacking of a Dallas police officer.

Officer Nathaniel Chapman, a member of DPD since 1999, was in an unmarked car, a Dodge Challenger, while conducting surveillance near Northwest Highway and Harry Hines Boulevard on Aug. 9.

Surveillance video shows suspects run toward the car and exchange gunfire with Officer Chapman.

Chapman was hit in the left calf and one of the suspects got into the officer's car and drove off.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Dallas Police found an abandoned cell phone at the scene of the shooting.

Inside the cell phone's case was a Louisiana Instructional Permit for 19-year-old Redricous Lewis.

Officer Chapman's Dodge Challenger was found three blocks away from the shootout at a motel.

Clear surveillance footage from the motel showed one of the suspects in a red letterman jacket with a large "C" on the upper left chest.

The same jacket is seen in an Instagram account associated with Lewis, according to the affidavit.

Shreveport Police conducted surveillance on Lewis' known locations, leading to the arrest of Lewis, 17-year-old Redtravion Polk and 18-year-old Xavier Cook for drug and weapon charges.

Lewis and Cook identified Polk as the person who shot at Officer Chapman and took his vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit.

The affidavit says Cook also admitted to firing one rifle round at Officer Chapman.

All three suspects are charged with aggravated robbery in connection to the incident, but more charges are expected to be filed.

Cook has been brought to the Dallas County Jail, but the other two suspects are still in Shreveport.

Xavier Cook (Source: Dallas County Jail)

Chapman was released from the hospital hours after the shooting.