Suspect dies after being tased fleeing Frisco police, Texas Rangers investigating

The Frisco Police Department, the Texas Rangers and Collin County District Attorney's Office are investigating the death of a suspect who ran away from Frisco police.

Frisco police say that on Sept. 14 the suspect was using a fake ID to buy a car at a dealership on Highway 121.

Officers tried to detain the suspect when he began to run, according to Frisco police.

Police say they chased the suspect on foot and told the suspect he would be tased if he did not comply.

The suspect continued to run, according to police, and an officer deployed the taser.

When the suspect continued to run, a second officer deployed their taser.

According to police, the suspect fell and hit his head on the ground.

Officers put the suspect into handcuffs and called for an ambulance shortly after, according to Frisco PD.

The suspect died at the hospital on Thursday. Frisco police did not release the person's name.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation into the death.

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to call the Frisco Police Department.