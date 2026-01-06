Suspect dead after police chase on Dallas North Tollway
ADDISON, Texas - A suspect was pronounced dead after a police chase across Addison and the Dallas North Tollway last night.
What we know:
At around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Addison police officers were involved in a car chase that began in Addison and ended in Plano.
The chase began following an aggravated assault against a peace officer during a traffic stop near Airport Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway.
Once the suspect left Addison, the Texas Department of Public Safety assumed responsibility for the rest of the pursuit.
A DPS trooper performed a Precision Immobilization Technique near Parker Road to disable the suspect’s vehicle.
When officers approached the suspect’s vehicle, they found the suspect had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
After medical care was provided on site and EMS transported the suspect to Plano Presbyterian Hospital, they were pronounced deceased.
What we don't know:
Police have not shared the name of the suspect or information on why they fled.
"This incident remains under investigation. Any additional questions regarding the pursuit after it left Addison should be directed to the Texas Department of Public Safety," the Addison Police Department said.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Addison Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.