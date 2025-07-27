Suspect in Dallas homicide arrested, charged with deadly conduct
DALLAS - Dallas Police have identified the suspect and victim in a homicide that happened Saturday afternoon in the Love Field area of Dallas.
Fatal Shooting in Dallas
What we know:
Police were called to the 4400 block of Maple Ave just after 2:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found 44-year-old Augustin Espinosa unresponsive, with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and police say the victim was pronounced dead.
The suspect, 43-year-old Robert Simmons, was arrested nearby. Police did not say where he was arrested.
Simmons is facing charges of deadly conduct discharge firearm, possession of a controlled substance and violation of bond conditions. He is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a combined bond of $2,000 for the possession charge and the violation of bond conditions.
The motives and circumstances surrounding this offense are still under investigation.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective F. Silva, #10422, at 214-608-2832 or fernando.silva@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.