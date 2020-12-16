Suspect charged for murders of 3 Fort Worth car lot employees

article

The man accused of killing three people who worked at a car lot in Fort Worth is now charged for their murders.

Police arrested 44-year-old Lamont Cousins on three counts of capital murder.

The investigation into the horrendous crime started Monday afternoon. A person called police to report they couldn’t get into Bills Auto Sales and there was blood on the door.

Officers did a welfare check at the business off Benbrook Highway in southwest Fort Worth. They found 65-year-old Virginia Lewis shot to death in a car.

The investigation led them to an abandoned building in Palo Pinto County where they found two more bodies – 46-year-old Veronica Jones and 55-year-old Clayton Turrentine.

A family member said the victims are her mother, her great aunt and the owner of the car lot. She spoke to FOX 4 before police confirmed their deaths.

“I can’t imagine who would want to do that and I’m kicking myself for not being more involved in their work and who they talk to and what they’re doing,” Cayley Jones said.

She said both women who worked at the lot had mentioned being uneasy while working there alone but never gave any specific reason.

"It's not the best part of town so I know that my aunt would be there alone all of the time. And she would be scared and she never really had any specific reasons as to why she was scared just that the idea of her being there alone and it is a cash family business with all that money there with her. It was just an uneasy feeling for her and rightfully so because look what happened," Cayley Jones said.

Both women’s cars were found still parked near the office, she said.

Police have not yet released details about a motive in the case.

Cousins is being held on a $1 million bond.

