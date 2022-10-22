Suspect breaks into Denton City Hall, does $10K worth of damage, police say

One person has been arrested for allegedly breaking into Denton City Hall and doing an estimated $10,000 worth of damage on Friday night.

Police arrested 48-year-old David Lopez and charged him with criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

David Lopez (City of Denton)

The city says just after 10 p.m. a city employee reported that a shirtless man had kicked in a glass door to City Hall and made his way inside.

The male suspect then broke into the City Manager's Officer and began throwing things into the hallway.

After about an hour-long standoff with police the suspect was found and taken into custody.

The police report says the City Manager's Office suffered "total destruction", with numerous electronics, personal items and the desk being damaged.

Urine and feces were also found inside the office.

Police say Lopez had previously trespassed at City Hall in October 2020.

He is currently in the Denton jail