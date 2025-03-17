Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff at abandoned Fort Worth home

article

The Brief Haltom City police arrested John Garcia after a nearly three-hour standoff on Monday. Officers began chasing him just after noon after spotting him in a stolen vehicle. He ditched the vehicle a few minutes later and ran into an abandoned home. Garcia has active felony warrants out of Fort Worth and is on parole for previous weapons and drug convictions.



A felony suspect was arrested on Monday afternoon after a nearly three-hour-long SWAT standoff at an abandoned home in Fort Worth.

What we know:

Haltom City police said the incident started just after noon after officers spotted a vehicle believed to be stolen.

They tried to pull over the driver. But instead of stopping, he led the officers on a short chase into Fort Worth.

The man stopped a few minutes later and barricaded himself inside an abandoned house in the 1000 block of Haltom Road.

Police were able to identify the man as John Garcia, who has active felony warrants out of Fort Worth. He’s also on parole for previous weapons and drug convictions.

After several hours of trying to negotiate a surrender in both English and Spanish, police said SWAT officers were called in to try to end the standoff.

They flew a drone over the house and saw Garcia boarding up the windows. They also shot tear gas into the residence, but he still refused to come out.

Around 3 p.m., a police K-9 was sent in and successfully apprehended Garcia.

He was then taken into custody and taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released Garcia’s age or mugshot.

They have not said whether he had any connection to the abandoned home.

What's next:

Garcia is facing charges for the violation of parole and tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

He could face additional charges related to the police chase and stolen vehicle.