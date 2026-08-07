Dallas police search for stabbing suspect after officer-involved shooting on Park Lane

The Brief Dallas police are searching for 37-year-old Isidoro Melo-Munoz after he allegedly stabbed a woman Friday morning and fled. Officers fired at the suspect during the encounter on Park Lane; the injured woman was hospitalized, and no officers were hurt. Police do not know if Melo-Munoz was struck by gunfire, and the public is urged to call 911 if he is spotted.



Dallas police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a woman and fled after officers fired shots in his direction.

What we know:

The officer-involved shooting happened around 7 a.m. in the 8500 block of Park Lane.

Dallas police said officers were called to that area because 37-year-old Isidoro Melo-Munoz had stabbed a woman.

Officers encountered Melo-Munoz at the scene and fired shots at him. However, he fled and is not yet in custody.

The injured female was taken to the hospital.

No officers were injured.

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What we don't know:

Police said they are not yet sure if Melo-Munoz was hit by the gunfire.

The condition of the female victim is also unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone who spots him or has information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 immediately. Do not approach him, police said.

He's described as a Hispanic male who is about 5 feet 5 inches tall who weighs about 140 pounds.