Dallas police search for gunman after woman shot in Pleasant Grove

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The Brief Dallas police responded to a shooting call early Sunday on North Prairie Creek Road, where a woman was shot and taken to a hospital. The unidentified gunman fled the scene before officers arrived, and no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. Authorities have not released the victim's current medical condition or information regarding a potential motive as the investigation continues.



A woman was hospitalized early Sunday morning after being shot by an unknown assailant in Pleasant Grove, according to Dallas Police.

Pleasant Grove shooting

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call at 4:08 a.m. in the 200 block of North Prairie Creek Road. A preliminary investigation determined the woman was shot at the scene by an unidentified gunman, who left before police arrived.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took the victim to a local hospital. Her condition has not been released.

While searching the scene, officers arrested one individual on unrelated, outstanding warrants.

Police have not located the shooting suspect, and no arrests have been made in connection with the gunfire.

The investigation remains ongoing.