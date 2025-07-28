Suspect arrested for arson following White Settlement hotel fire

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man who allegedly set fire to the Red Roof Inn in White Settlement.

Suspect Arrested

Demonte Nelson

What we know:

Demonte Nelson, 50, is charged with arson, which is a felony.

Deputies obtained a warrant for his arrest after a joint investigation between the White Settlement Fire Marshal’s Office and the Tarrant County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Nelson was taken into custody without incident.

What they're saying:

"This arrest reflects the dedication and cooperation between multiple agencies working to ensure the safety of our community and to hold accountable those who endanger lives through criminal acts," said White Settlement Fire Marshal Randy Rogers.

What we don't know:

There's no word yet on a motive. Law enforcement officials also haven't said how they connected Nelson to the crime.

Red Roof Inn Arson

The backstory:

The fire happened during the early morning hours of July 21 at the hotel on the West Freeway.

A White Settlement Police sergeant was the first to notice smoke coming from the building as he was filling up his car with gas at the end of his regular shift.

Sgt. John Banner alerted the fire department and then went door-to-door evacuating hotel guests.

Body camera video showed his heroic efforts before firefighters and other police officers arrived.

There were no serious injuries and no fatalities.