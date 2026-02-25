Suspect arrested after getting stuck in Oak Cliff store he'd previously robbed

article

The Brief A Dallas man has been arrested after being caught breaking into the same optical store several times in the past month. Gabriel Ybarra was arrested Tuesday after sneaking through the roof of Today's Vision Oak Cliff and getting stuck inside the building. He had stolen $15,000 worth of merchandise in previous break-ins, according to the store's manager. Since 2004, Ybarra has been arrested at least twenty times by Dallas and other police departments on charges of DWI, family violence, probation violation and more.



Suspect gets stuck, then arrested

What we know:

Gabriel Ybarra was arrested Tuesday night after breaking into Today's Vision Oak Cliff, an optical store that sells high-end frames.

Ybarra had entered through the roof of the building, which set off the building's alarms. When he attempted to leave through the roof where he entered, he became stuck inside.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Feb. 24 attempted robbery

Dallas police arrested Ybarra and charged him with burglary of a building.

Not his first robbery

Dig deeper:

The suspect had previously been caught on camera breaking the store's windows to steal high-end frames.

Jan. 31 robbery

On Jan. 20, Ybarra broke the first layer of a double-paned window before leaving on his bicycle. On Jan. 31, during the Texas winter storm, Ybarra returned and broke the second layer of the window and stole $15,000 worth of frames before leaving.

Police documents show that Ybarra has a history of arrests. Since 2004, he has been arrested over 20 times by multiple police departments on charges of probation violation, theft, family violence and more.

Store manager thankful

What they're saying:

FOX 4's Shaun Rabb was working on this case for his Trackdown series before Tuesday's arrest was made. He talked to Crystal Torres, the office manager of Today's Vision Oak Cliff, about the relief of Ybarra getting caught.

"Relieved. I'm glad that they got him," Torres said. "I was so angry. I was angry for the doctor, for the office, it's just very frustrating."

Torres had reached out to police after the Jan. 31 incident but hadn't heard back until Tuesday night's arrest.

"Well, I called to see if they could give us his information. They said they couldn't," Torres told Rabb. "We'd have to wait for him to follow up that evening. We got an email, and he asked for a text for the video where he broke in and that was the last we heard until last night."

Torres laughed when she was the suspect when he was caught.

"The cops were in the back, they saw his hands come out, and they drew guns, and they were like, "Put your hands up." He crawled back down, and you could see he looked defeated, just like — dang."