Surveillance video shows shootout that killed 4 in Fort Worth

Surveillance video from a nearby home captured a shootout in Fort Worth that killed four people on Friday.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on East Jessamine Street.

Fort Worth police say a gray Dodge Challenger was parked on the street just before 7 when a Nissan SUV pulled up behind.

The surveillance video appears to show someone walk from the Challenger and get inside the Nissan.

Police believe the shooting started inside the Nissan.

The surveillance video shows someone get out of the Dodge Challenger, and they appear to begin shooting.

Police say the Challenger then fled the scene.

Fort Worth police say the shooting started during an attempted robbery that involved drugs.

Responding officers found the four shooting victims in a vehicle.

Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the fourth victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Multiple guns were recovered from the scene.

No arrests have been made. Police are still searching for the gray Dodge Challenger and the driver.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 817-392-4341 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 817-469-8477.