Surrogacy scandal: Houston escrow company owner allegedly made off with $10M+

Dominique Side, the owner of Houston-based Surrogacy Escrow Account Management (SEAM), is seemingly missing while hundreds of families claim she spent millions of their dollars.

"Money doesn't just disappear, it morphs into something else," said attorney Marianne Robak.

Robak is representing more than 30 families in a lawsuit against Side, her company and some of her business associates.

In June, a temporary restraining order frozen personal and professional bank accounts belonging to Side.

Now, after reviewing bank records, the attorney claims more than $10 million has left SEAM bank accounts. The lawsuit alleges Side used the money for personal expenses, including a lavish music recording studio, Side's music career and much more.

"So we just continue on. Going through bank records, going through financial records, getting witness statements and tips from people," said Robak.

In July, music producer and Side's business partner, Anthony Hall, showed up to court even though Side did not and testified without legal representation.

Hall said he was shocked to learn about the alleged multi-million dollar embezzlement.

Hall said in a phone call with Side, she admitted there was mismanagement of funds.

Hall wanted to clear his name of wrongdoing.

"I’m very satisfied and that’s really all I have to say," he said.

Hall claims Side has already been interviewed by the FBI.

We know the FBI is requesting victims to register claims online.

FOX 4 interviewed the Climer family from Frisco on Thursday.

The couple, who has been through five miscarriages, is a part of the lawsuit.

"We were determined. We were going to still get in there and try so we ended up pregnant again," Jessica Climer told FOX 4.

Now, after turning to surrogacy, they claim they're our $45,000 because of SEAM.

The Climers are now scrambling to find money to pay their surrogate before the frozen embryo transfer next month.

Stories from families like the Climers are now circulating across the country.

"She messed with a bunch of people that just didn’t deserve this. I mean we’re hard-working people," said Richard Climer.