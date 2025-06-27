Supreme Court upholds Texas law requiring age verification for porn sites

The Brief The U.S. Supreme Court upheld Texas' age-verification law for pornographic websites. The court ruled 6-3 in favor of Texas The decision could have an impact on several states with similar laws.



The Supreme Court sided with Texas over a law requiring pornographic websites to verify the age of users before allowing them to access the sites.

A group representing the adult entertainment industry, including websites like Pornhub, challenged the law, claiming it violated the First Amendment.

Texas argued that minors are able to get around current age verification requirements too easily.

In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court sided with Texas.

The decision could have an impact on several states that have passed similar legislation.

Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton ruling

Supreme Court Arguments

Dig deeper:

The case went before the Supreme Court in January.

The Free Speech Coalition, which represents the adult websites, called the Texas law overburdensome for adults seeking to access pornography and creates a "chilling effect" for adults who want to access content.

A chilling effect refers to something that discourages a person from exercising their rights or expressing themselves due to the threat of legal action.

The Texas Attorney General's Office argued that its age verification law is not too burdensome for adults looking to access pornography.

The argument was based on a 1968 Supreme Court case, Ginsberg v. New York, in which a store owner argued that age verification was a violation of a minor’s First Amendment rights after the store owner was arrested for selling an adult magazine to a 16-year-old boy on two separate occasions.

The Supreme Court upheld the conviction of Ginsberg under New York’s Harmful to Minors Law.

Texas Age-Verification Law

The backstory:

The Texas Legislature passed House Bill 1181 in June 2023.

The law requires commercial entities that show sexual material to "use reasonable age verification methods […] to verify that an individual attempting to access the material is 18 years of age or older."

The law applies to any website with one-third of content considered obscene for minors.

A federal court in Austin initially kept the state from enforcing the requirement, but the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the order.

The Impact:

Several pornographic websites, including Pornhub, cut off access to Texans under the threat of a lawsuit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Companies that do not comply with the law could face large fines.

It's not clear if the websites will look to comply with the law or continue to block Texas residents.

Big picture view:

Age verification laws have been passed in Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Florida, Utah, Idaho and Montana.