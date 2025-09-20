One injured in Sunnyvale officer-involved shooting

article

The Brief A Sunnyvale police officer shot a person who pointed a gun at them early Saturday morning, officials said. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call around 3:30 a.m. on East Fork Road. Authorities said the person pointed a gun at officers when they arrived and an officer shot them twice. The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.



A Sunnyvale officer has been placed on administrative leave and the Texas Rangers are investigating after the officer shot a person who pointed a gun at them early Saturday morning, authorities said.

What we know:

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on East Fork Road.

When they arrived, officials said the suspect pointed a gun at an officer. The officer shot the person two times.

The person was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The officer was not injured.

Officials said the officer was placed on administrative leave, per department policy. The Texas Rangers were called to assist in the investigation.

What we don't know:

Police did not give the name of the person that was shot or the officer involved.