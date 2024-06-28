Sunnyvale murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

Sunnyvale police announced a suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened over a year ago.

Quantavius Gomillia, 27, was arrested in Mississippi earlier this week and brought back to Dallas County on Thursday.

Police believe Gomillia is responsible for the ambush shooting that killed Tyesha Merritt and injured four others at the Riverstone Apartments on June 4, 2023.

Police say a gunman wearing a mask got out of a black car, walked up to her vehicle and opened fire.

Merritt's brother and his three children, who ranged in age from 8 to 10 years old, were injured in the shooting.

Gomillia could face additional charges for the injuries in the shooting.

It was the Town of Sunnyvale's first murder in 20 years.

Sunnyvale police did not say what evidence led to them to Gomillia, but the department said it worked with members of Mesquite police, Carrollton police and the FBI over the course of the year-long investigation.