Summerfest begins with pirates and princesses theme at Gaylord Texan in Grapevine

Most people celebrate the start of summer on Memorial Day. The city of Grapevine is getting a head start with Summerfest at the Gaylord Texan Resort.

The annual family-friendly event starts Friday and runs through Sept. 6.

It includes activities at the water park as well as food and entertainment.

The theme for this year’s event is "Pirates and Princesses."

Resort spokeswoman Martha Neibling told FOX 4’s Good Day it includes a massive pirate ship, treasure hunt, art studio, animal encounters, a dance party and more.

"We have a 25-foot-tall pirate ship behind me. There’s a princess castle. The trees in our gardens are decorated with all kinds of fun things for families to see as well as a lot of fun events too," she said. "We’re going to have a princess and pirates cirque show that’s new this year. There’s also a pirate and princess academy that’s kind of a theater with storytelling and acting and the kids get to become official pirates at that as well."

The Gaylord Texan also boasts a 10-acre outdoor water park called Paradise Springs which offers a relaxing 600-foot-long lazy river, a 25-foot-long zip line, four winding water slides, a giant water treehouse and a newly renovated outdoor pool with a hot top, as well as an indoor lap pool.

"So lots of fun entertainment, as well as strolling entertainers like you see behind me and the décor. There really is something for all ages between that and the pool going on. It’s going to be a lot of fun this year," Neibling said.

LINK: www.marriott.com/hotels/hotel-information/details-1/dalgt-gaylord-texan-resort-and-convention-center/