Summer school in session for Fort Worth ISD students

Fort Worth ISD held its summer learning kick-off celebration on Monday.

The event was held at M.H. Moore Elementary to welcome elementary school students and parents for the first day of school. Families were met with free backpacks and water bottle giveaways.

"During the summertime when students don't read or do any math, they regress 23% of what they learned the previous school year," said principal Ricardo Alvarez Uzcategui. "Summer school is a great opportunity for students to continue learning, to continue moving forward."

Fort Worth ISD is offering 25 summer programs for students to learn and discover new things, including regular summer school, bilingual, career and technical education and special education.

"We’re very fortunate that this program allows our students to get exposed not only to academic work but also the career opportunities that exist," said FWISD Superintendent Kent P. Scribner.

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, the STEM Trailer, and the Fort Worth ISD Bookmobile were in attendance to help promote and encourage students to take part in their enrichment opportunities this summer.

Breakfast and lunch will be served to students every day at no added cost, and busing will be provided.

Visit www.fwisd.org/summerlearning for bus routes and additional information, including summer school times and locations.