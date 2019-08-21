Summer coming to an end for students in a few remaining school districts

article

It's the first day of school for even more students in North Texas.

A total of 32 districts including Terrell, Ferris and the Azle independent school districts start Wednesday.

Surprisingly, there are still some students who are on summer break. Six school districts return Thursday and another 20 go back next week.

