Expand / Collapse search

Summer coming to an end for students in a few remaining school districts

Published 
News
FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth
article

Stopped school bus

DALLAS - It's the first day of school for even more students in North Texas.

A total of 32 districts including Terrell, Ferris and the Azle independent school districts start Wednesday.

Surprisingly, there are still some students who are on summer break. Six school districts return Thursday and another 20 go back next week.

We want to see your first day of school pictures. Share your photo on the Good Day FOX 4 Facebook page or on Twitter using #Ready4School. You might see it on TV.